The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to update its guidance Tuesday and once again recommend that fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in some cases, citing the highly contagious delta variant.

What You Need To Know



The CDC is expected to recommend that people who are vaccinated should wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where COVID-19 is surging, a federal official told The Associated Press. Sources told CNN that the CDC will recommend that people in areas with substantial or high community transmission should wear masks indoors.

The news was first reported by the New York Times and confirmed by the Washington Post and NBC News. The CDC is expected to detail its updated guidance at a briefing later Tuesday afternoon.

The updated guidance would reverse the decision that the CDC made in May to loosen mask restrictions for fully vaccinated Americans, citing falling cases, deaths and hospitalizations, and a rise in inoculations nationwide.

"We’re going in the wrong direction,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN on Sunday.

"If you look at the inflection of the curve of new cases and ... that it is among the unvaccinated," Dr. Fauci told CNN. "And since we have 50% of the country is not fully vaccinated, that's a problem."

"It is really a pandemic among the unvaccinated, so this is an issue predominantly among the unvaccinated, which is the reason why we're out there, practically pleading with the unvaccinated people to go out and get vaccinated," Dr. Fauci added.

A health official told CNN that the CDC is also expected to recommend that everyone in K-12 schools wear face masks, regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated.

A growing number of cities and towns have recently restored indoor masking rules, including Los Angeles, St. Louis, Savannah, Ga., and Provincetown, Mass.

"We're seeing that in LA. We're seeing that in Chicago. We're seeing that in New Orleans," Fauci said. "The officials there, many of them are saying even if you are vaccinated, it's prudent to wear a mask indoors."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.