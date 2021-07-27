BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With the upcoming launch of Boeing’s Starliner capsule atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket set to take off Friday, large crowds are once again expected to come out to view the launch.

These anticipated gatherings come as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Brevard County.

On Monday, Brevard County reported that 2,166 people tested positive for the virus during the week of July 16 through July 22, up from the 1,443 cases recorded by the Florida Department of Health in Brevard the prior week.

The positivity rate now sits at 20.3%, and area hospitals report that the majority of patients that they’re seeing are unvaccinated and fall within the age range of 20 to 40 years old.

“We’re seeing higher numbers than we were seeing back in the summer, back during the peak of the pandemic,” Brevard County spokesperson Don Walker said.

Officials are continuing efforts to get people vaccinated, and to capitalize on the turnout in Titusville for Friday's launch, the health department will set up a mobile vaccination clinic at Dogs R Us on South Washington Avenue from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., long enough for those getting the shot to pop outside and watch the launch scheduled for 2:53 p.m.

COVID safety guidelines will be the same for people who come out to view Friday’s launch as at the three crewed launches so far during the pandemic so people should know what to do to stay safe and enjoy themselves, Walker said.

“If you’re going to the launch, there’s plenty of room on the beaches to watch the launches where you are not arm-in-arm, elbow-to-elbow with the person next to you,” Walker said.

Brevard County also has a vaccination site offering both the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna vaccine at the county health department center in Viera.

In addition, it announced upcoming vaccine opportunities at mobile clinics throughout the county during the next two weeks, including the following:

Wednesday, July 28, 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Complex

2285 Minton Road in West Melbourne



Friday, July 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dogs R Us

4200 S. Washington Avenue in Titusville



Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Shiloh Christian Center

3900 Sarno Road in Melbourne



Friday, August 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church

300 Malabar Road in Palm Bay



For information on other vaccine sites throughout Brevard and elsewhere in Central Florida, see Spectrum News 13's Getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Central Florida: What you need to know.