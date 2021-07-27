POLK COUNTY, Fla. — There’s some money rolling into Lakeland and the city’s Chamber of Commerce is asking for a $500,000 cut, to help minority veteran women in business.

The money comes from The American Rescue Plan Act, set to drop $24 million dollars into the city, under President Biden’s $1.9 trillion dollar federal relief package.

I spoke with one business owner in Lakeland that fits the chamber’s description of who they hope to help.

“Larger than Life Event Planning was established when I got back from the army in 2016 but I opened up the Brick and Mortar last year,” explained Shaquilla Williams. “We are a full service event and wedding planning, design and event planning company. We do weddings, corporate events, conferences; we host barber battles, women empowerment and a lot of other things.”

Williams says she started planning events for her kids and family; she even planned events while she was stationed in Oklahoma as a member of the United States Army.

“I’ve always loved doing this; I actually promote my business on Lakeland’s Chamber of Commerce now, they have a few different advertisement options you can use and they always call me with new event planning opportunities in the city.”

Currently, the commerce is asking for 2% of the $24 million coming into Lakeland to go to minority veteran business owners, like Williams.

Williams told me she is grateful that the city’s Chamber of Commerce is working with city commissioners to try helping businesses like hers.

I did call the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce for more information but they declined the interview. Currently, city commissioners are speaking about the proposal but it has not yet been officially approved.