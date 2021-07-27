President Joe Biden made the short trip to McLean, Virginia on Tuesday, paying a visit to the headquarters of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to thank those who have risked their lives to protect the country.

The president was introduced by Avril Haines, the first-ever woman to serve as the director of the U.S. intelligence community.

“The main reason I came here, and I mean this sincerely, is to say thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you,” Biden began his address following a tour of the facility. “The American people almost by definition are not able to know what you do. And you devote so much of your time and effort, many of you risking your lives…to make sure families and the people back here are safe.”

It was Biden’s first visit to an agency of the U.S. intelligence community, and the president sought to emphasize his confidence in national security leaders after his predecessor’s incendiary battles against what he often derided as the “deep state.”

Former President Donald Trump went through four permanent or acting directors of national intelligence in four years and engaged in near-constant fights with the intelligence community.

By contrast, Biden has repeatedly insisted that he would not exert political pressure on intelligence agencies, a message repeated by his top appointees. He also came to office with a long history of working with intelligence officials as vice president and serving in the Senate.

“You serve the American people no matter which political party holds power in Congress, or in the White House,” Biden told those assembled on Tuesday, later adding: “It is so vital that you are and should be totally free of any political pressure or partisan interference.”

“I will never politicize the work you do, you have my word on that,” Biden went on to pledge. “It is too important for our country.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday noted the president wanted to use his visit to “thank them for their work during what has been, no doubt, a challenging time for members of the intelligence community over the last several years.”

The president has already called on Haines with several politically sensitive requests. Perhaps the most prominent is an enhanced review of the origins of COVID-19 as concerns increase among scientists that the novel coronavirus could have originated in a Chinese lab. Biden set a 90-day timeframe and pledged to make the results of the review public.

“I'm not suggesting it was intended, [there's a] lot more we need to know,” Biden said of the theory. “But look at what’s happened. More people have been killed in the United States of America because of COVID than in every single major war we fought, combined.”

Biden said the value of the intelligence community is immeasurable amid the ongoing review.

Biden on Tuesday touched on a number of other key issues facing the United States, including the threat of climate change and an ever-powerful Russia.

Talking about his recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden said: “He knows he’s in trouble, and that makes him more dangerous.”

On climate change, Biden warned of the need to take immediate action, saying mass migration will become an increasing concern worldwide as people move in search of livable land.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.