After weeks of debate and drama in Congress, the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol is set to take place Tuesday.

Four law enforcement officers will provide firsthand accounts of what they witnessed that day as they attempted to defend the Capitol from a violent mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump that attempted to subvert the Democratic process.

They were punched, trampled, crushed and sprayed with chemical irritants. They were called racial slurs and threatened with their own weapons as the mob overwhelmed them, broke through windows and doors and interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Dunn has said that attackers yelled racial slurs and fought him in what resembled hand to hand combat as he held them back.

"We fought against not just people that were, that hated what we represented, but they hate our skin color also," Dunn told CNN in March. "That's just a fact, and they used those words to prove that. They showed that they hated us and they hated our skin color."

Gonell, a veteran of the war in Iraq, described being called a "traitor" by the mob, and even described "getting beat up with a flagpole, with a flag, the American flag that I swore to defend here and overseas."

"They called us traitors. They beat us. They dragged us," Gonell told CNN. "And I could hear them, 'We're going to shoot you. We're going to kill you. You're choosing your paycheck over the country. You're a disgrace. You're a traitor.'"

Fanone has described being dragged down the Capitol steps by rioters who shocked him with a stun gun and beat him. He pleaded with the mob, "I have kids," according to his body camera video, which was obtained by CNN.

"I want people to understand the significance of January 6," Fanone told CNN. "I want people to understand that ... thousands of rioters came to the Capitol hell-bent on violence and destruction and murder."

Hodges was beaten and crushed between two doors, and his bloody face and anguished screams were caught on video.

"I thought, you know, this might be it," Hodges told ABC affiliate WJLA. "I might die and there's nothing I can do to defend myself at this point. So I just started screaming at the top of my lungs for them to give me a way out, get me a line of retreat."

"Each is a hero, and each will bring powerful testimony about the truth of the day," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said of the officers in a letter to her Democratic colleagues.

The panel consists of:

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. (Chairman)

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

"We’re going to tell this story from the beginning," said Rep. Raskin. "The moral center of gravity is these officers who put their lives on the line for us."

"What we want to communicate in the hearing is what it was like to be on the front lines for these brave police officers," Rep. Schiff told reporters Monday, adding that he hopes the hearing, and the officers' testimony, will "help to inform the public as of what happened out there that day, particularly in light of the efforts of trying to whitewash that part of our history now."

Rep. Thompson, who chairs the committee, says the hearing will “set the tone” of the probe, which will examine not only Trump’s role in the insurrection but the right-wing groups involved in coordination before the attack, white supremacists among them.

The panel will also look at the security failures that allowed hundreds of people to breach the Capitol, sending lawmakers running for their lives. Some of those who broke in were calling for the deaths of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and then-Vice President Mike Pence, who was hiding just feet away from the mob.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the panel, will give opening remarks after Thompson — an effort by Democrats to appear as bipartisan as possible.

The House Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy, withdrew the participation of other Republicans last week after Pelosi rejected two of them, saying their “antics” in support of Trump, and his lies that he won the election, weren’t appropriate for the serious investigation. Monday evening, the House voted against a resolution offered by the GOP leader to force the members to sit on the panel.

McCarthy has stayed close to Trump since the insurrection and has threatened to pull committee assignments from any Republican who participates on the Jan. 6 panel. On Monday, he called Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who is also sitting on the committee, “Pelosi Republicans,” an effort that Cheney immediately called “childish.”

“We have important work to do,” Cheney said Monday as the committee met to prepare.

Outside the same meeting, Kinzinger said that “for too long, we’ve been pretending that Jan. 6 didn’t happen.” He said he never expected to be in this position, “but when you have these conspiracies that continue to thrive, when you have lies and misinformation that continue to thrive, it’s essential for us as members of Congress to get to the answers.”

Shortly after the insurrection, almost every Republican denounced the violent mob – including Trump himself, who told his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat – but many have softened their tone in recent months and weeks.

Some have gone farther, with Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde saying a video of the rioters looked like “a normal tourist visit” and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar repeatedly saying that a woman who was shot and killed by police as she was trying to break into the House chamber was “executed.” Others have falsely claimed that Democrats or liberal groups were responsible for the attack.

On Tuesday, a group of Republicans plan to hold a news conference about the insurrectionists who were arrested, calling them “prisoners.”

The officers testifying have become increasingly politically active in recent months, even going as far as to lobby Senate Republicans to support an outside commission to investigate the insurrection. Senate Republicans ultimately blocked that effort, even though that panel would have been evenly split between the parties.

In June, the group watched from the gallery as the House voted to form its own investigation instead.

After that vote, members of the group said they were frustrated with the Republican response — only Cheney and Kinzinger had voted for the panel. Fanone, shaken, said “it’s very personal for me.” Dunn said he couldn’t believe that so many of them would vote against an investigation.

“I didn’t think it would be that close,” Dunn said. “I thought it would be, everybody wants to get to the bottom of it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.