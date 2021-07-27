TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried on Tuesday suspended 22 concealed weapons permits held by individuals involved in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The department’s Division of Licensing issues licenses for Florida’s concealed weapon licensing program and oversees Florida’s private investigative, private security and recovery services industries.

It has the ability to immediately suspend a license if the licensee is charged with a felony or certain other disqualifying offenses. Once a judgement is rendered, if the sentence disqualifies, FDACS can revoke the license

“The deeply disturbing events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on January 6th were sedition, treason, and domestic terrorism – and those individuals involved in the insurrection must be held accountable for attempting to subvert our democratic process,” Fried said. “Since charges began being filed, we are using our lawful authority to immediately suspend the licenses of 22 individuals involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol. This is an ongoing effort, and as charges and sentences continue in the wake of this despicable attack, we will further suspend and revoke any additional licenses granted to insurrectionists.”

The names or the licenses were not revealed.