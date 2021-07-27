COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Disney Store at Polaris Fashion Place has announced it will close by next month.
The announcement on the store's website says the store will close on or before Aug. 18.
The move comes after Disney announced in March plans to "significantly reduce its brick-and-mortar footprint, beginning with the closure of at least 60 stores in North America this year."
The company said they plan to focus on the e-commerce experience through its shopDisney platform, according to the company website.