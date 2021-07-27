TAMPA, Fla. — A makeover and a face lift is in the planning stage for a much debated piece of property between downtown Tampa and Ybor City.
According to Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, investor Darryl Shaw unveiled designs Monday for the "Gas Worx" project.
The project would work with the City of Tampa on overhauling 50 acres of the former Tampa Park Apartments property.
The proposed plan includes 500,000 square feet for offices, another 150,000 just for new retail space and more condos and apartments.
Shaw reportedly said a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium isn't in the cards just yet but the project could adapt depending on the team’s plans.
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor expressed support, saying she hopes this project adds more affordable housing to the area.