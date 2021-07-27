BUFFALO, N.Y. — Efforts to bring a Chick-fil-A restaurant to North Buffalo are moving forward.

The city Planning Board approved a site plan for the proposed restaurant on Hinman Avenue Monday.

Developers say they plan to demolish a building in the Delaware Consumer Square to put up a 5,400-square foot eatery with a drive-thru and patio.

They expect the project to create a dozen new construction jobs and for Chick-fil-A to hire up to 140 new workers once it's finished.

Developers also say they're adding nearly 180 trees and shrubs to create a park-like atmosphere and to keep the drive-thru from bothering nearby homeowners.

However, some neighbors are concerned about traffic and noise along Hinman Avenue.

"A fast food restaurant with two drive-thru lanes is really much too much for people who want to keep their neighborhood pedestrian-oriented,” said Daniel Sack, of Buffalo.

"You know how much traffic will be at this location, you understand the popularity of this product, and I just don't think it's right to inconvenience the people who live here."

To address those concerns, the Planning Board asked developers to increase sidewalk size, change outdoor and indoor lighting as well as limiting the nighttime hours for the outdoor patio.

There's no word yet when work is set to begin.