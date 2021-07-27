PALM BAY, Fla. — There's a lot of learning on the move in Tara Pearce's classroom at Palm Bay Academy. Pearce says, "It is a movement classroom. I don't make them sit still. It's not quiet."

Pearce teaches fifth graders at a small charter school in Brevard County. She adds, "We have an emerging program where we teach Chinese and Spanish."

She describes the learning atmosphere in her class. Pearce says, "There is a lot of discussion between them answering and asking questions and building on each other's answers."

Her students love science. Pearce adds, "We did some work with circuitry and they got to make circuits and figure out how they're parallel or series and make lights go and buzzers go and they had a really good time doing that."

Pearce can relate.

She admits teaching wasn't her first career choice. "This is actually a second career." In fact, her first career was very different. She adds, "I worked for a manufacturing company here in Palm Bay that made integrated circuits which are the little IC's that go into your computers."

After twelve years though, Pearce decided to go back to school and start a family but when her daughter started kindergarten, Pearce also went to school to eventually become a teacher hoping to lead her students by example. Pearce wants her students, "to always keep learning -- to keep trying -- that nothing is beyond them."