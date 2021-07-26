ORLANDO, Fla. — The opioid epidemic fueled by the pandemic is killing vulnerable communities at rates unseen.

“We all knew we had an overdose crisis even before the pandemic, but what we’ve seen since March of 2020 is an incredible increase in overdoses and overdose deaths, with the largest percentage increase being for the first time ever in the Black community,” said Andrae Bailey, Project Opioid Founder & CEO.

What You Need To Know Project Opioid study found drug overdoses in Black community rose by 110% during quarantine months



Project Opioid concluded the pandemic created the greatest mental health, substance abuse and overdose crisis in history





Project Opioid is reaching out to religious leaders to get them involved in fighting opioid epidemic





There's an event Tuesday, August 3 at 8:30 a.m. at Calvary Orlando in Winter Park; register in advance online at projectopioid.org

In a study by Project Opioid, they found that during the quarantine months, drug overdoses in the Black community rose by 110%. They also found fentanyl caused the most drug overdose deaths, which are up almost 50% in Florida during the pandemic since the same time in 2019.

UCF Associate Professor Kendall Cortelyou was instrumental in the research.

“We need to look at this. This is an emerging trend that is very concerning for this already vulnerable population. There are medications. There are treatments for opioid use disorder,” she said.

Project Opioid concluded the pandemic created the greatest mental health, substance abuse and overdose crisis in history.

“That pandemic collided with a mental health challenge of the pandemic, and this new street drug fentanyl that wasn’t around until a few years ago. That collision created a perfect storm that has caused a death rate the likes of which we have never seen in Central Florida or American history,” Bailey said.

The coalition is looking at non-traditional approaches to tackle the crisis, like empowering the religious community with the information and tools they need to become a trusted voice in the opioid epidemic.

“Being a community ambassador is much more than just a title,” said Bishop Derrick McRae. “It is study, research, it’s having a relationship, knowing different people, seeing different situations and scenarios.”

The senior pastor at Experience Christian Center in Orlando prides himself on being someone who goes out and helps the underserved. He wants to be a voice of trust and use his platform to educate the community, even if it means tackling difficult issues.

“The African-American community has always been strong in religion. Any major movement in the Black community has come through the church. We can go all the way back to civil rights days and it’s always been the local pastor who has spoken proof to power,” McRae explained.

He wants other faith leaders to get involved too.

Project Opioid is hosting an event with Central Florida clergy, religious and other leaders for a deep dive into the opioid crisis and how the faith community can make a difference. It’s happening Tuesday, August 3 at 8:30 a.m. at Calvary Orlando in Winter Park. The event is free and you can register in advance online at projectopioid.org.