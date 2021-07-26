The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday announced that it will require many of its frontline medical workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, making it the first federal agency to mandate inoculations.

In recent weeks, the agency said, VA lost four employees to COVID-19, all of whom were unvaccinated; at least three were due to the delta variant

The move comes as the highly contagious delta variant spreads nationwide. The news was first reported by the New York Times.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said the agency is mandating vaccines "because it’s the best way to keep Veterans safe, especially as the Delta variant spreads across the country."

"Whenever a Veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19. With this mandate, we can once again make — and keep — that fundamental promise," McDonough said in a statement.

McDonough told the Times that this move is "the best way to keep our veterans safe, full stop," and noted that it will apply to "the most patient-facing" employees, including physicians, dentists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants and chiropractors.

Beginning Wednesday, employees will have eight weeks to be fully vaccinated, the agency said in a statement.

President Joe Biden confirmed the policy in a sit-down meeting later Monday afternoon with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in the Oval Office.

“These actions, in our view, are meant to keep patients and employees safe and in fact, I expect our own federal health care providers may look at similar requirements as they do with other vaccines,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in support of the decision.

Employees can receive four hours of paid leave after proving they have been vaccinated.

