OVIEDO, Fla. — Growth in the Oviedo area has one viewer concerned about the rules of the road.

Peter Matyko says drivers looking to turn left off of Carrigan Avenue to a new health clinic can back up traffic onto nearby Alafaya Trail.

What You Need To Know Drivers turn left over double yellow line to get to parking lot



FHP says law prohibits crossing double yellow line



Seminole County is monitoring to see if issue needs to be fixed

“I got stuck in the intersection a few times already,” Matyko said.

Matyko, a traveling salesman, encounters the issue when he makes his way home.

“You can see the road here is a double yellow line and the entrance to the business you cannot get into legally crossing double yellow lines,” Matyko told us.

We wanted to look into the law about if it is ok to turn left over a double line.

Turns out, Matyko is correct, according to FHP.

“Under Florida law you cannot cross over a double yellow line, even to make a turn into a parking lot or driveway,” said FHP Lt. Kim Montes.

But the health clinic tells us very few cars turn into their parking lot, roughly two an hour.

Plus, Seminole County’s traffic engineer wants to take a wait and see approach.

“Sounds like the (Seminole County Sheriff’s Office) may have the ability to enforce it if we wish to push the issue. However, we think it best to continue to monitor, see if a crash history or congestion issues develop, then look at options,” said Seminole County Traffic Engineer Charlie Wetzel.

Matyko says drivers should instead make a U-turn farther east on Carrigan Avenue to gain access to the health clinic, instead of potentially backing up traffic on Alafaya Trail.

The sheriff’s office did suggest vertical plastic lane dividers to stop drivers from crossing the double yellow line, but right now the county wants to monitor the backups. That’s frustrating for Peter, who just wants the law to be followed and enforced.

“I just want to go home and get home and see the wife and the kids,” he said.

If you know of a traffic issue you’d like to spotlight, send us a message at mynews13.com/trafficinbox or click on the Traffic and Transit section of the Spectrum News App.