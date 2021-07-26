SARASOTA, Fla. — Off the waters of Sarasota sits a relic of a bygone era.

Self-guided tours are happening at Ca d'Zan, the winter residence of John and Mable Ringling



The residence features four floors with Venetian gothic style architecture



The mansion was once home to John Ringling, the founder of the famed Ringling Circus empire, and his wife Mable

“Welcome to the Ca d'Zan, the winter residence of John and Mable Ringling," curator Marissa Hershon says.

The pristine home was built in 1924 and it is full of history.

“There is something unique in every single room but I really love the ceiling here and all the murals throughout the house," Hershon said.

Now the 36,000 square-foot home is open to the public where historian Hershon takes guests through the home.

The tour showcases the odd finds and art works the Ringlings collected from around the world. Designed in a Venetian gothic style, the tour also teaches guests about the architecture.

“It's all really beautiful,” Hershon said. “It shows the cosmopolitan taste of the Ringlings and it shows their appreciation for other cultures and how well traveled they were.”

You can explore the home by taking an elevator ride up on a historic Ottis elevator that's nearly 100 years old. Guests can visit all four floors of the home including the iconic look out point from the rooftop.

“It's definitely a show place. It was built for entertaining and they had lots of family and friends visit them," Hershon said.

A tour through the house is a step back into the roaring 20s and a look at the glamour of the days of old.

Currently, the Ca d'Zan is doing self-guided tours only but the hope is to bring back docents and volunteers in August.