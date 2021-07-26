FOX CROSSING, Wis. — The first week back at the office was a success for Kassie Krueger who works at SECURA Insurance Companies in Fox Crossing.

“I had a natural high going on when I came back to work. Everyone is super-friendly,” she said at the start of her second week back Monday. “I sit in a high-traffic area and seeing everybody put an extra-big smile on my face.”

Experts say employees and employers can expect a range of reactions to the return to the office.

There will be elation at again seeing co-workers and returning to a more normal life, but some may also find the transition stressful.

“There are other people who are going to have some apprehension and they’re going to be a little bit worried about maybe the exposure risk or increasing the risk they could bring the illness home to their own family or friends,” said Dr. Nicole Brady, Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare's commercial business line in Wisconsin and Michigan. “Understanding that we’re all going to react differently is going to be important.”

For those stressed out by going back to the office, Brady offers up a few tips as they navigate the transition.

“One of the best ways to manage stress is to get yourself on a regular schedule. Getting up at the same time, going to bed at the same time and making sure you’re eating at regular times during the day,” she said. “Spend some doing stuff we enjoy doing to recover and recuperate ourselves.”

Staying flexible will also be important in the coming weeks and months, she said. The emergence of some COVID-19 variants may, or may not, trigger additional workplace changes.

SECURA has brought most of its staff back to the office at least three days a week. Schedule flexibility and a new air filtration system are among the changes it made in recent months as more and more workers returned.

Leadership continues to keep tabs on the pandemic and variants said Garth Wicinsky, senior Vice President and chief administrative officer.

They’ve navigated the pandemic learning as they go.

“I think it’s stressful for everyone, management included. And all of our associates,” he said.

After one week, Krueger said she was good to be back among her co-workers.

“It’s been great to be back and I feel comfortable and safe here,” she said. “If anything were to change, I’m sure SECURA would be very accommodating.”