KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Off the waters of Lake Tohopekaliga, the calming sounds of music and the light chipping of handmade tools can be heard.

“My earliest memory is when I was 5 or 6 years old, watching my father put points on this arrow heads," said Oskwanontona Pia Roya, more commonly known as Little Big Mountain.

At Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures, he carries on a family tradition, teaching the culture of long ago tribes at the Jororo Native Village.

He's the fourth generation of performer in his family and the youngest of six children.

His family traveled the country performing and teaching Native American culture. Now he does that here at Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures.

“A lot of the things I do here and show are life skills I've been taught to pass down from generation to generation," Roya said.

Taking his skills and presenting a living history teaching of his parents heritage — his mother's family from the Mohawk tribe and his father hailing from the Comanche nation.

“My mother and father toured across the ocean: Germany, Holland, Switzerland," Roya said.

Living on the property, Roya continues his parents’ legacy through crafting an authentic look at how these tribes lived before this land was settled.

He is living off the land and continuing a tradition he hopes will continue for many more generations to come.

“You have to be passionate about what you do in life,” Roya said. “I was always excited to learn everything and to find that excitement in someone else to learn the things I was taught is really satisfying to me.”

Little Big Mountain operates separately from Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures. Head to the website to find more information on how you can experience his demonstrations.