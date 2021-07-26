VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The first day of school is just two weeks away in Central Florida. For some, the idea of buying school supplies is daunting.

What You Need To Know Volusia County nonprofit to hold Backpack Bash this weekend



PayIt4Ward will be giving out free school supplies to thousands



The event will take place July 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last

However, a Volusia County nonprofit is helping out. PayIt4ward is hosting its 4th annual Backpack Bash this Saturday at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Thousands of kids will go home with a backpack filled with school supplies.

To prepare, Nick Rawles, founder of PayIt4Ward, was busy filing up his storage unit; every inch is packed with school supplies.

“Glue sticks, crayons, colored markers, colored pencils, erasers, some of everything that the kids need to get started for the school year," Rawles said.

But he shared that everything they could fit in there did not even scratch the surface of what they’ve collected for the children of Volusia County.

“We have to fill 2,200 of the backpacks," Rawles said, adding that they have many more supplies at different drop-off sites.

As a father himself, Rawles said he knows how hard it can be to get all the school supplies a child needs. He hopes the burden is lifted off the families that come to the event.

“They can go to school and see their friends with nice backpacks, they have a nice backpack, they don’t have to worry about the glue sticks, they don’t have to worry about those things because they have those things," Rawles said. "Makes mom and dad feel good too.”

Rawles shared that this will be their biggest event yet. He expects up to 5,000 people to attend. He said it is more important than ever after the hardships families endured the last year due to the pandemic.

“We know that kids that stayed home, including our kids, were not prepared and now they need to get re-prepared to get back to school and all be on the same page so it is very, very important for the community to come together and service our youth," Rawles said.

New this year, the organization is looking to help the families of the kids as well by providing them with free food and services.

“Hair cuts, job opportunities for people, we will have a couple of staffing agencies out there as well, free vaccination shots if they want to be vaccinated by the health department,” Rawles said.

While Rawles has worked tirelessly to make this happen, in the end he shared it comes down to support from the community.

“All of these supplies in here and the ones that are coming around through all of our drop off locations and everything else, that is the reason this is even possible," Rawles said, adding they have over 40 local vendors coming out to participate this weekend.

With the event just days away, Rawles hopes even more donations come in, enough to give every child the best school year possible.

"The more we can give out, the better," he said.

The event is happening this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last.

It is open to youth and families all across Volusia County. No registration required.​

If you’d like to donate, Rawles shared the organization could use more scissors and folders.

Visit the website​ or Facebook page to contact Rawles, to donate or sign up to volunteer at the event.