MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Monday announced more than $22 million in public infrastructure grants for multiple Wisconsin municipalities.

The award of $22,406,347 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Facility goes towards critical public infrastructure projects in low-to-moderate-income communities and municipalities throughout the state. These projects include improvements, repairs, or expansions of streets, drainage systems, water and sewer systems, sidewalks and more.

Communities receiving CDBG Public Facility awards include Abbotsford, Algoma, Ashland, Augusta, Boscobel, Clyman, Cobb, Crandon, Dorchester, Gratiot, Gresham, Mason, Mauston, Mondovi, Muscoda, Norwalk, Owen, Pittsville, Prentice, Rib Lake, South Wayne, Spooner, Suring, Viola and Winter.

“As Wisconsin continues to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, we’re working to connect the dots to ensure every family and every community can continue to rebound and recover,” Evers said. “From Spooner to Cobb to Algoma, the more than $22 million in grants announced today will help make critical infrastructure improvements and support upgrades to essential services while sustaining family-supporting jobs in communities across our state.”

The CDBG Program is authorized by Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 and the state of Wisconsin distributes these federal funds toward public facility, housing and economic development projects that benefit low-to-moderate-income people.