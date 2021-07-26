Thousands of Cuban-Americans gathered in Washington, D.C, on Monday to rally and show support for Cuban demonstrators on the island who are calling for "libertad," or freedom.

Alberto Cruz of Orlando went with his family to attend the rally.

What You Need To Know Cuban-Americans demonstrate in Washington, D.C., to back people in Cuba



Thousands of people, including the Cruz family from Orlando, turned out



The crowd chanted for "libertad,' or freedom for people on the island



The rally was held on the 63rd anniversary of the Cuban revolution

“Today, is my son’s third birthday,” Cruz said.

Attending the rally was the best gift he could give his son, Cruz said, to show him why people were rallying to support demonstrators in Cuba demanding freedom after years of being oppressed under the Cuban regime.

“We had to be here, not for ourselves, but for the 12 million Cubans in Cuba denied access to the basic necessities that every human should have in this world,” Cruz said.

Monday also marked Revolution Day, the day celebrated by Cuba marking the start of the Cuban revolution.

“It’s the 63rd anniversary of that Cuban regime,” he said.

“We’re going to beat them with that opposition,” Cruz said. “We’re going to show them that there are more people fighting for liberty than they're going to be celebrating for communism.”

Cruz said he wants the Biden administration to help get Cubans on island access to the internet.

“If we can help get them get access to the internet, communicate and speak to one another, they can do the rest,” Cruz said. “They’ll be motivated by what we do here, showing them what it’s like to be free. They will mirror our actions, but they need to be able to communicate.”

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Florida District 6, said he was inspired by the rally and the calls for freedom by the Cuban people. He said it’s time for the Biden administration to rally support from international leaders to put pressure on the Cuban government to "set the Cuban people free."

“If he lets it pass and lets these people get crushed, arrested, tortured and have their families and freedoms abused again, then that’s going to be a sad moment for the people of Cuba, and that’s going to be a stain for Biden’s legacy,” Waltz said.



U.S. Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Florida District 27, and State Senator Ileana Garcia. R-District 37, also attended the rally.



Last week, the Biden administration announced new sanctions against some Cuban government officials because of crackdowns on demonstrators. Activists said demonstrators in Cuba are facing one to 25 years in prison for their roles in the protests.

