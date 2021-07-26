CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Restaurants in Mecklenburg County said they were still having issues filling liquor orders and getting popular name brand products going into this past weekend.

The issues causing the supply shortage appear to be wide-ranging, according to a statement from the Mecklenburg County ABC Board.

Staff at Charlotte restaurants, Haymaker and The Stanley, said they have never seen headaches like this in the decades they’ve been in the restaurant business.

What You Need To Know

Going into this past weekend, Charlotte restaurants said they were still dealing with liquor shortage

The shortage is leading restaurant staff to use lesser-known brands to replace unavailable spirits

A Mecklenburg County ABC Board statement said supply issues were due to increased demand, raw supplies shortages and logistics 'disruptions'

With certain spirits hard to find or keep in stock, they say customers are starting to notice and it is the latest gut punch in what’s been a rough 18 months.

Ben Sullivan, the general manager at The Stanley, was preparing for another busy night at the restaurant on Thursday evening. At the same time, he was waiting for a call from a local ABC with details on when he could pick up his order, and more importantly, what would be in it.

“Well, we have supply issues. We can’t get any liquors. We’re running out of vodka, running out of gin, we’re running out of tequila,” Sullivan said about the order.

Sullivan, while new to The Stanley, says in his 20 years in restaurants he’s never seen anything like the current predicament.

“Last week, there wasn’t a bottle of Ketel One [vodka] in the entire county,” Sullivan added.

In a statement earlier this month, the Mecklenburg County ABC Board said more customers out and about, a lack of raw materials and a lack of drivers were contributing to the shortages.

“There will continue to be challenges due to current conditions in industries that support supplier capabilities to deliver on customer and consumer expectations. Challenges in logistics as well as availability of raw materials across multiple categories and industries impacted by the results of the COVID-19 pandemic are prevalent,” the statement read in part.

The board said it was bringing in similar brands to replace popular name brands, educating customers on suitable alternatives to specific requests, increasing deliveries from the state’s ABC warehouse to Mecklenburg County and working with distilleries doing direct deliveries to the state.

For folks like Sullivan trying to run restaurants, it’s another blow in what’s been a nightmare year and a half.

“Every time we get to another starting point, we have another stumbling point. And now, we’re starting to look like we don’t know what we’re doing. But, it’s totally outside of our control,” Sullivan said.

For example, Sullivan did not hear back from ABC until Friday. Over the last month, Sullivan said he often had to drive to different stores across the area to complete his orders.

Chef and owner at Haymaker, William Dissen, said they have also experience the liquor shortage, particularly in the last month.

Haymaker has had trouble stocking cognac, Mexican tequilas and European brandies, according to Dissen.

He said the recent headaches are one of the downsides of North Carolina’s liquor business.

“Certainly makes it difficult when we have to go through a controlled state and use the ABC. There’s a lot of types of liquor that we can go across the border into South Carolina, that as a citizen we can get, but through the restaurant we have to buy directly through the ABC store. So, sometimes, access to certain brands can be difficult,” Dissen said.

However, Dissen said he was aware of many industries dealing with supply chain issues. He said they have started asking customers at Haymaker to be patient as they deal with the challenges COVID-19 has brought to the restaurant business.

In the meantime, Dissen said even if a drink does not have your preferred liquor it will still taste good.

“We have been able to source other types of the same spirit from the ABC. So, you may not necessarily get the spirit that you want, but we’re going to make you a really great cocktail and you’re certainly going to love it,” Dissen said in front of his bar.

“Our team is working extra hard to keep our stores stocked with the shipments we receive as soon as we receive them. We will continue to provide alternative spirit brands, where there might be a lower availability of preferred brands, when possible,” Keva Walton, CEO of the Mecklenburg County ABC Board, said in the mid-July statement.