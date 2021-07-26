Britney Spears’ new attorney Mathew Rosengart on Monday filed a petition to replace her father, Jamie Spears, as financial conservator of his daughter’s estate, instead proposing Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant (CPA) specializing in forensic accounting, to take over.

Rubin, who is currently the principal at Certified Strategies, has “participated in hundreds of forensic investigations, litigation support engagements including testifying as an expert witness,” according to his biography on the website.

The firm's website says it has experience in estate financial management, elder financial abuse investigation, investment fraud investigation, securities litigation and other investigations, and notes that Rubin has managed "complex trust portfolios containing Real Estate and other financial assets valued over $35 million."

In the documents, Rosengart requested Rubin be in charge of Spears’ entire estate, which includes around $2.7 million in cash assets and non-cash assets upwards of $57 million.

The documents did not expressly move to dissolve the conservatorship, but did say that Britney Spears wants to “petition to remove James Spears as the conservator of the Estate.”

Rosengart, who only recently took over as Britney Spears’ attorney, noted his recent appointment as evidence that his client is mentally stable enough to choose her own conservator, writing: “Petitioner [Britney Spears] respectfully submits that, given the Court’s decision at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Petitioner has sufficient capacity to choose her own counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination.”

In a separate document, Rosengart noted that “there might well come a time when the Court will be called upon to consider whether the conservatorship should be terminated in its entirety,” claiming Jamie Spears is guilty of “stripping his daughter of her dignity, autonomy, and certain fundamental liberties.”

But for now, the lawyer is only asking the judge to take the “initial narrow step” of removing Jamie Spears as conservator. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny will consider the motion to remove and replace Jamie Spears on Sept. 29.

Spears' previous attorney, Samuel Ingham III, stepped down soon after the singer's June 23 court hearing.

Much of Britney Spears' explosive testimony centered on her father, who she alleged loved to control her life and subjected her to numerous abuses over the past decade-plus. Her chief request was to terminate her conservatorship in its entirety, and requested her father be charged with conservatorship abuse.

Upon taking over her case, Rosengart appealed to Jamie Spears to step down voluntarily, which Spears declined to do.

Judge Brenda Penny on Monday was also set to decide on a request from Britney Spears’ personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, to have 24/7 security protection amid the heightened attention on the pop star’s case, amounting to nearly $50,000 a month. That request will also be considered on Sept. 29.

Montgomery, who took over as conservator of Britney Spears’ personal life from her father, Jamie Spears, in 2019, originally made the request on July 7. The filing came only a few weeks after the “...Baby One More Time” singer delivered explosive testimony, audio of which was leaked online, alleging years of abuse at the hands of her father during the 13-year-long, court-appointed conservatorship.

The documents noted a “marked increase in the number and severity of threatening posts about Petitioner [Montgomery] on all social media platforms as well as text messages, phone calls, and emails directed to the Petitioner personally.”

"Security has determined the security risk to be serious enough to recommend that 24/7 physical security be provided to Petitioner on an interim basis in order to protect her from harm and until such time as Petitioner can make certain security improvements at her home office/ residence," the documents continued.

Jamie Spears, who remains in control of his daughter’s finances, had originally opposed the request, essentially saying Montgomery was not the only one involved in Britney Spears’ case to receive heightened attention.

The hearing was originally scheduled for last week, but was delayed to allow the two sides to work out an arrangement.