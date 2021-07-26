Hours before the morning’s first customers showed up, Kevin Frenier was hard at work at the Westport Marina on a Tuesday in late July.

By the time he finished with the sailboat that was propped up over the concrete, it would be able to return to the waters of Lake Champlain.

“A gentleman had some leaks that were filling his boat with water,” Frenier said. “Now, what I’m doing is putting fiberglass gloss over the bottom to seal the whole boat.”

Frenier is a longtime mechanic at the marina near the southern end of the lake. Growing up around the water, he says he’s been working on boats most of his life.

"It’s like a little challenge every day, using your mind and working with your hands, it’s a different thing every day,” Frenier said.

A few feet away, 17-year-old Grayson King was making good use of a hose, sponge and bucket during his first summer working at the marina.

“I’m just cleaning all the stains off this boat that we took out of storage yesterday,” King said. “It’s always better to be outside than in, and you’re always moving and doing stuff, so you stay in shape.”

While there’s enough work to keep both busy, each says activity is slower than usual. That’s at least partially because the border between the U.S. and Canada has remained closed since the pandemic began.

"It’s not too busy. I’ve heard that usually when the Canadians are here, it’s a lot busier,” King said.

According to the marina’s co-owner, Jim Carroll, their transient traffic is down 70% since the start of the pandemic. In a typical year, half of those visitors come from north of the border.

“There’s a lot of places up here in the North Country that depend on the Canadian transient businesses,” Frenier said.

At JAMBS, a popular coffee shop on Westport’s Main Street, owner Benji White said business has been steady, despite the lack of Canadian tourists.

“I think it’s impossible to own a coffee shop without it turning into sort of a community center,” White said, as he and his staff helped prepare iced lattés and coffees for a family of six that walked through the door. “Like-minded people seem to find us and congregate here.”

White believes American visitors are spending more time than usual at their second homes on the lake, making up for some of the loss of foreign guests.

“We have a lot of summer people, summer residents,” White said. “It feels like they’ve extended their stay, they’ve started early and they’re probably going to stay later, so that also has been helping the business a lot."

Vaccinated American travelers will be allowed into Canada starting August 9.

As the end of July neared at the marina, Frenier and other staff said it remains challenging without Canadians being allowed to travel south.

“It’s been a hard thing,” Frenier said. “I know other marinas that would have a few hundred boats. I have maybe a dozen, and you can’t live off that.”