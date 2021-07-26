The Bolton Landing Brewing Company's brewhouse looks empty now. But come high noon, when they open their doors, tables can be hard to come by, especially in the dog days of summer.

“It’s been very busy and it doesn’t seem like it’s slowing down," co-owner Brendan Murnane says. "Now that the track is open, we get even busier. If it continues the way it has been, it's going to be a very great summer, and we’ll need all the help we can get.”

But help has been hard to come by. On a normal day, Murnane can be found answering phones or working on his computer, putting event schedules in place.

But with the shortage of summer workers, an issue felt almost everywhere in the state, Murnane has been forced to turn his attention to other areas.

What You Need To Know The shortage of summer workers has been felt by businesses all over the state



The Bolton Landing Brewing Company decided to get creative on how to fight this, coming up with a 'help wanted' beer with information on how to apply on the can



So far, they have received more than a dozen applications

“We’ve seen it hit our kitchen the hardest," Murnane says. "We’ve shrunk out the menu down to half of what it normally is. We’re still open seven days a week. We try to run specials when we get more than one person, but the kitchen is very small.”

But Murnane and his staff decided to get creative to combat their shortage of workers.

“This is the help wanted can," Murnane says. "The idea was kicked around in a staff meeting, trying to figure out new ways to get workers in here because we want to be open year-round, full-time, seven days a week. We put an ad on pretty much how to apply on the back of the can.”

The New England style IPA debuted on July 9. Since then, more than a dozen applications have been filled out.

“I think it did strike a chord with a lot of people who are in the industry, or who aren’t working right now," Murnane says. "And they all understand the work shortage and the fact that people have to bend over backwards and get creative to get help."

Murnane says he never would have thought this creativity would have been such a hit so fast, but he hopes they can serve as a model for others to follow.

“If it does inspire them, that’s fantastic," Murnane adds. "I want to make sure the area itself does better. The area itself has the jobs they need because every other restaurant is closed at least one day a week because they don’t have the help, so if something happens that gets more people in here, and if this is part of that process, we can be happy about it.”

All it took was a little creativity.