ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A new restaurant is coming to Western North Carolina, and the owner said it will fill in the missing blank of Filipino culture.

“Everyone knows about a Thai restaurant they like to go to. Everyone knows about their favorite Chinese food take out spot,” said founder of Neng Jrs, Silver Cousler. “No one really knows anything about Filipino food, and I think that’s why there’s so much power behind it.”

Cousler plans to bring Neng Jrs to Asheville for an authentic piece of Filipino culture.

“Part of this project for me is to spread the word of Filipino food and provide comfort to those that don’t know how to cook Filipino food,” Cousler explained.

A United States immigrant, Cousler said their mother did not know how to cook Filipino food.

“She ended up teaching herself a lot of what she knows, so I would just be her baby watching her,” Cousler said.

Now, Cousler is applying the home-cooked attitude to the restaurant.

“I want to represent Filipino culture in the purest way possible,” he said.

Neng Jrs will have an intimate setting, with only 17 seats.

“I want to make sure people feel welcome in my space, but I also want them to understand that they’re almost in my house,” Cousler said.

Because of delays related to COVID-19, Neng Jrs is expected to open in October.