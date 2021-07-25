Florida - Central Florida Expressway Authority reports the following overnight closures associated with the SR 528/SR 436 interchange improvements project may occur next week.

This is part of CFX’s signature $118 million SR 528/SR 436 interchange improvement project that will improve traffic flow around the north entrance to the Orlando International Airport. This includes transforming the existing loop ramps (from southbound SR 436 to eastbound SR 528 and from northbound SR 436 to westbound SR 528) into flyover ramps.

The project also adds a travel lane in each direction of SR 528 (Beachline Expressway) between Conway Road and Goldenrod Road to ease congestion at this busy interchange. Click here for more information.

CFX also reports that due to weather and other unforeseen circumstances, work could be delayed. Motorists are urged to use caution in the construction area for their safety and that of the work crews.