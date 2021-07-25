ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s that time — families are getting ready for back to school, and some local leaders are trying to make the prep a little easier, by getting rid of the price tag.

This, as experts are expecting supply shortages for things like backpacks and sporting goods as we get closer to the start of school.

Cars lined up, bumper to bumper at Goldenrod Recreation Center Saturday. Their occupants waited eagerly, as volunteers handed out backpack after backpack.

Each pack was stacked with no lack of school supplies, all to make sure each student who receives one starts school feeling sharp as a tack.

“It can be very expensive for students to be able to get their supplies and book bags," said Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla, who organized the supply giveaway. "I know when I was a struggling parent, it cost me one time $300 for one student.”

That’s exactly why Bonilla feels passionate about this Back to School giveaway project.

This year, she knows, feels a little different.

She could see it in the smiles of the families that came through, including Agustina Bertinatti and her family.

“I’m also very excited because I get to go to school. And I don’t have to be stuck in the house doing online school for my last year of middle school," said Bertinatti.

They were just a few of the many who took advantage of this one-stop shop, that was sort of like a two-in-one deal.

At this event, families also had the chance to stop in for a free COVID-19 vaccine.

“For last school year, I know my son was at virtual school, and he was able to get his vaccination," said Bonilla. "I feel more comfortable now sending him back to school in person. So I’m hoping to give that to other families as well.”

By the time the families reached the end of the drive through, they left with what Bonilla thinks is a winning combo — a free set of supplies, a shot for safety, and a little more energy and excitement than they came in with.

This school supply giveaway stocked 500 backpacks to be given out to families, and each family received one for every student they had in school.

