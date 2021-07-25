ORLANDO, FL - Protestors were in downtown Orlando Sunday showing support for the Cuban people as protests have been going on for weeks hoping it will create a change.

Caridad Reyes has family in Cuba. She came out the rally on Sunday.

She is worried about her family and the people living in Cuba as she said they cannot get basic necessitates. She is hoping a change comes soon.

“First thing they need is freedom, when they have freedom are going to have everything.”

She is very worried about her 82 year old brother who has diabetes and contracted COV-19.

“They have nothing, nothing, no sanitizer, no good condition in the hospital, everything they need.”

She said he's not only one, people can't get medicine, the internet is controlled, and they can't be basic necessities.

“They need freedom, no more communism, and they need a better life.”

People who attended Sunday's rally also hoping the US government can step in and provided assistance to the Cuban people.