ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Police Department is currently looking for two missing men. The men are considered missing endangered adults.
They were last seen at 4977 International Dr at approximately 1541 hours. Both individuals were last seen in a rental 2021 Black Toyota Corolla, bearing FL tag GHMA31. The men are related to each other and suffer various mental health ailments.
Their information is listed below:
Harold Junior Brown
DOB 12/16/1955 (65)
Diagnosed with Dementia
Last seen wearing a black shirt with “proud army granddad” in green lettering, a black jacket, blue jeans, and black/white converse shoes.
Harold De Vante Jones
DOB 05/04/1992 (29)
- Diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and is non-verbal autistic.
- Last seen wearing a black shirt with a white stripe going across the chest, burgundy joggers, black/gray Air Force shoes.
A Silver Alert is being activated for Mr. Brown. If anyone sees the car, or the men, please contact law enforcement immediately at (321) 235-5300