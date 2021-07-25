SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — With the school year inching closer, school districts around Wisconsin are looking to hire for a variety of positions.

The Sheboygan Area School District is in need of substitute teachers as well as more than 20 education assistants. They are also looking to fill a number of custodial and food service positions as well.

Andrea Holschbach is the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and is tasked with hiring for the district. She says that as the school year approaches, substitute teachers are in particularly high demand after some left the profession during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of our substitute teachers decided to stop teaching because they were retirees or they felt like it put them in a medically fragile state so they decided it was time to stop substitute teaching so we will be beefing up our substitute teacher list again,” Holschbach said.

Education assistants help teachers and students, sometimes helping students one-on-one.

To learn more about the positions available with the Sheboygan Area School District visit their hiring website.