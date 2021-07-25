Brevard County- 1 person is dead and 3 others were transported after a crash on SR-46 and Tammy Drive this afternoon.
Florida Highway Patrol reported that the two car collision shut down SR-46 today at around 12:30pm. SR-46 was blocked in both directions for investigation.
Brevard County Fire Rescue said multiple units and two medical helicopters were called in to assist with transporting those who were injured.
No further information about the victims or the crash has been released.
Traffic Collision with Entrapment— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) July 25, 2021
12:30 EDT 7/25/21 by BCFR
6150 HIGHWAY 46, #MIMS, FL, MULT #BCFR UNITS AND @TitusvilleFire ON SCENE OF MULTIPLE VEHICLE #COLLISION W/#ENTRAPMENT. AT LEAST 2 #TRAUMAALERTS AND 2 MED HELOS INBOUND. SR 46 SHUT DOWN. #Traffic https://t.co/xjNI2YKi7F