RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Commercial fishermen sold nearly 20% less fish and shellfish to North Carolina seafood dealers in 2020, a decline from the previous year that's being blamed on the state's stay-at-home order brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries says in a news release that commercial fishermen sold 42.9 million pounds of fish and shellfish last year, a decrease of 19% from 2019 and about a 23% decrease from the previous five-year average.

The division says it heard from several fishermen who said they found it difficult to move blue crabs at the beginning of the stay-at-home order when many restaurants were closed.