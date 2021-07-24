ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Orange County and throughout the state, so does the demand for COVID-19 testing.

For the second day in a row more than 1,000 tests were administered at Barnett Park.

“It's been pretty busy. People do start lining up before 9 a.m. when we open,” said Orange County Community Service worker Delisa Craig.

Craig said they administered 1,600 tests on Friday and more than 1,000 on Saturday.

“Some people need testing for travel, some may need it for work,” Craig said. “As you may have seen the mayor mentioning the positivity rate has gone up, so we need to make sure that people are getting tested, so if they are positive they can stop interacting with people.”

The county positivity rate is at 15.6%. Over the last week, there were 73,000 new COVID-19 cases statewide, bringing Florida’s positivity rate to 15% up from 11.6% the previous week.

Barnett Park is offering both COVID-19 tests and the vaccine. The line to get the vaccination is significantly shorter than the testing line.

“We would love to see you come and if haven't been vaccinated yet, we have vaccines,” Craig said. “We do Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson.”

More than 30 nurses administered the tests at four stations. Donald Harparsted came out to get tested.

“The virus is rampant in Florida, so it's better to know what is happening in my body,” he said.

They are offered both the PCR and rapid test.

Services at Barnett Park are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.