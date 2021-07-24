Starting your day with a good cup of coffee can make a huge difference. And that just got a little easier for fans of Death Wish coffee.

The company opened up a new spot on 250 Broadway in Saratoga on Friday.

The coffee previously was sold online, in grocery stores or at other local coffee shops. Now you can get coffee grounds or any merchandise in person.

The owner of Death Wish says seeing customers and fans face to face is a great feeling.

"The stuff we have here is stuff we don't sell online, so it’s all different merchandise – mugs, new coffee, t-shirts, hats, shorts and of course, products that people drink every morning!" Owner Mike Brown said.

Just a heads up if you want to visit, the shop is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.