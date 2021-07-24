MILWAUKEE— After a quick trip to Chick-fil-A in Brookfield, Wis., Giannis Antetokounmpo is hoping for more than just a 50-count.
He live-streamed his trip to the fast-food joint on Wednesday morning. According to MVPindex, a software company working with "data-driven omnichannel measurement and valuation for the sports and entertainment industry," that video generated $294.8 thousand for Chick-fil-A's brand value.
Giannis then asked Chick-fil-A, via Twitter, if that qualified him for some free nuggets.
And while there's no official word quite yet on whether or not the restaurant will offer the MVP some free grub, many local Wisconsin locations are now offering the "50-50" drink, courtesy of Giannis himself.
Locations in Pewaukee, Delafield and West Allis have all confirmed they are selling the drink for a limited time. It's comprised of half sprite and half lemonade— exactly what Giannis ordered alongside his 50-piece nugget.