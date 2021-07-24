MILWAUKEE— After a quick trip to Chick-fil-A in Brookfield, Wis., Giannis Antetokounmpo is hoping for more than just a 50-count.

Giannis: There’s 150k people watching you right now.



Chick-Fil-A employee: 😀 pic.twitter.com/RGmnQQnerP — Dan Molloy (@DanMolloyTV) July 21, 2021

He live-streamed his trip to the fast-food joint on Wednesday morning. According to MVPindex, a software company working with "data-driven omnichannel measurement and valuation for the sports and entertainment industry," that video generated $294.8 thousand for Chick-fil-A's brand value.

Giannis then asked Chick-fil-A, via Twitter, if that qualified him for some free nuggets.

Can I now have @ChickfilA for life?!! https://t.co/Q870cNt9NR — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 22, 2021

And while there's no official word quite yet on whether or not the restaurant will offer the MVP some free grub, many local Wisconsin locations are now offering the "50-50" drink, courtesy of Giannis himself.

We all know this drink by now... and it officially has a name! 😍



The 50-50 (half sprite & half Chick-fil-A lemonade) is the official drink of CHAMPIONS! 🥤😋 #iykyk Stop by today to snag this winning blend! #ChickfilA #CFA pic.twitter.com/uK5dvOG9hD — Chick-fil-A Pewaukee (@CFAPewaukee) July 23, 2021

Locations in Pewaukee, Delafield and West Allis have all confirmed they are selling the drink for a limited time. It's comprised of half sprite and half lemonade— exactly what Giannis ordered alongside his 50-piece nugget.