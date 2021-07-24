CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina couple is helping to decrease the lack of representation in the beauty industry.

What You Need To Know

A North Carolina couple is highlighting Black-owned beauty brands

Black Balled Beauty Supply opened during the pandemic

The store is one of Charlotte's only Black-owned beauty supply stores and salons

Veteran hairstylist Chardai Tisdale and her partner Ricky Rainer own Black Balled Beauty Supply in Charlotte. The couple provides a space for Black-owned brands, products and small businesses to be at the forefront.

“I'm so blessed to do what I love and actually make my dream come true,” Tisdale said.

Their motto is to "Come shop where you're celebrated and not tolerated."

“We don’t want you to feel like this is just a store, we want you to come in and feel like you’re a part of a family,” Rainer said. “We’re very family-oriented, and we just want to help the community and build it up.”

According to a 2018 Nielsen report, the Black community spends nearly nine times more than non-Black counterparts on ethnic hair and beauty products.

Black Balled Beauty Supply is one of Charlotte's only Black-owned beauty supply stores and salons.