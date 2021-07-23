ORLANDO, Fla. – A huge project in downtown Orlando is moving forward.

What You Need To Know Downtown Orlando project moving forward



Under-I project calls for community park to be built under I-4



The space would include basketball courts, market to shop and stage for special events



Some members of the community are excited about the project

City leaders want to build an entertainment complex underneath Interstate 4. One of the goals of the "Under I" project is to end division in the city.

"I don't see any downsides to it," said Bishop Derrick McRae with Experience Christian Center in Orlando.

He's heard about the project and is excited about what's to come.

As it stands now, there would be a potpourri of things to see and do: basketball courts, a soccer field, space for a market to shop, and interchangeable mural walls. It would be Orlando's own place to hang out.

"Just because a lot of things are here for tourists, and not a lot is for residents," McRae said. "And I'm hoping that this also helps the residents to come out and become more family and community oriented."

He said the "Under I" project is a great opportunity to end division in the city.

"We just want to make sure that we're not pushing anybody away, this is not another design to get rid of a Parramore community, we want to make sure that this is a design for people to come together to enjoy the city beautiful," he said.

It’s a sentiment shared by City of Orlando's Kelly Roberts.

"We are hoping that the Under-I makes a seamless experience, east to west, underneath those bridge decks and invites people east and westward to be able to have a cohesive downtown experience," Roberts said.

Ironically, having it be done under, what some say, is partially to blame for the divide.

"I think that we're living in a time that division needs to be dismissed, and I'm really excited," McRae said.

The project is still a bit down the road. By next spring, 100% of the design should be done, then a groundbreaking, and having it open in 2024.