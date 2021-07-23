ORLANDO, Fla. — As people slowly return to their offices after they worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, other business owners who depend on those workers as customers also can return to work.

Simuel Burrell, who has been shining shoes for 73 years, lost a lot of work last year when people weren’t going to the office because of the pandemic. And he was also battling illness.

“2020 was just nothing — laying in bed,” Burrell said.

Now people are coming back to the office and to his shop, Burrell’s Shoe Repair and Shine shop at the SunTrust Plaza in downtown Orlando — but slowly.

“It’s going to come back,” Burrell said. “I don’t even worry about it. I never, ever worry about it.”

Burrell said he’s increased his visits to people’s homes, which is making up for some of the business he is not getting from foot traffic to his shop. Burrell said he believes many people who worked downtown will never return to the office.

But he’s confident more of his business will return.

“The Lord has been so good to me in this business,” Burrell said.