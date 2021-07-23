SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris says the county’s positivity rate stands at 18%. That’s up from 14% just last week.

Harris also says the county now sees more positive coronavirus cases a day than they do people getting vaccinated.

What You Need To Know

Seminole County's COVID-19 positivity rate is rising as the Delta variant spreads through the United States



State officials, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, are urging people to get vaccinated



Senior citizen Teri Anderson said she just got her vaccine after pushing it off



Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris says the county is preparing for an increase in vaccinations

Less than a month ago, senior citizen Teri Anderson of Sanford says she gave in and got vaccinated after having priority for the vaccine since the state issued its vaccine rollout.

“I felt like some of the doctors when you went in you had to be checked,” Anderson explains. “Well, that would be an almost every week thing.”

Anderson has never had coronavirus, but to say she has underlying health conditions would be an understatement.

“I am diabetic, and high blood pressure and I can just keep going but I will sound like a hypochondriac,” Anderson says.

Harris reports the spikes the county is seeing are not slowing down.

“Our daily count for the number of positive cases in the entire county was just under 300 in mid-June,” Harris details. “Today, over 2,000, and that is continuing to grow each and every day.”

Harris also says with fewer people getting a vaccine and more unvaccinated people are starting to fill county hospitals.

“The number of hospitalizations with COVID have gone up, and the number of patients are steadily going up each and every day,” Harris reports. “Today we had a little over 300 individuals’ new cases that have come in to the county.”

With less than 50% of the state fully vaccinated, Anderson admits it’s about the same percentage of her friends that are currently keeping it that way.

“About half my friends have not got the shot at all and say they aren’t no matter what,” she says.

The county is now looking at surge capabilities for the hospitals because once they are at full capacity, a contingency plan includes the use of alternative medical treatment sites.

According to Harris, hospitals do have plenty of space currently if a surge were to occur. Next week, the county will start having mobile vaccination sites at libraries in the county.

The county currently has tens of thousands of vaccines in coolers waiting to be used.