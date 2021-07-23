PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Disney Cruise Line's first sailing with passengers since the pandemic shut down the cruise industry will be Aug. 9, with a number of health and safety measures in place, the company said Friday.

Disney Dream is scheduled to depart from Port Canaveral on a trip to Disney's private Bahamas island, Castaway Cay, Disney said. Three- and four- night cruises will be available.

But "some things will look a bit different for now," says Disney Signature Experiences President Thomas Mazloum in a YouTube video posted to the Disney Parks blog.

Passengers are "strongly encouraged" to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they go on a Disney cruise, though vaccinations won't be required on sailings departing from Florida, according to the health and wellness video.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a person as "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19 when they're two weeks past their second dose of a two-dose vaccine or two weeks past a single-dose vaccine.

COVID-19 testing will be required before leaving home as well as at the port before embarkation, though passengers who provide proof of vaccination won't need to be tested, Disney says.

Masks will be required in "most public indoor areas" for passengers 2 years old and older. Crew will also wear face coverings indoors.

Other coronavirus mitigation measures in place include reduced capacity on ships, more hand sanitizer stations, enhanced cleaning protocols for crew and new air purification system technology that will increase circulation.

Sailings for Disney Fantasy have been suspended at least through Aug. 28, for Disney Wonder through Sept. 19, and for Disney Magic in the U.S. through Nov. 4.

To watch the full safety video, head to the Disney Parks blog.