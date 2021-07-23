DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Daytona Beach says it will offer $25 Walmart gift cards to unvaccinated Volusia County residents who get COVID-19 vaccinations at one of three specified locations next month.

What You Need To Know City of Daytona Beach to offer $25 Walmart gift cards as incentive for COVID-19 vaccinations Offer applies to unvaccinated Volusia County residents on 3 dates and locations in August



Initiative comes as county lags state in vaccinations and as the Delta variant spreads quickly





RELATED: Getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Central Florida: What you need to know

The initiative comes as Volusia County lags Florida in vaccinations and as the coronavirus’ Delta variant spreads quickly throughout the region, state and country.

“We planned to do something all along, but we were just looking for the right moment and the right time," Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry told Spectrum News on Friday. "Obviously, the vaccine started out hot, and everybody wanted it, and now there’s vaccine hesitancy, so now’s the time for us to do this."

In a similar initiative, Seminole County in May offered $10 gift certificates for shopping at local grocery stores. Such programs, seen nationally, extend to the corporate world: Krispy Kreme in March announced that it would offer a free doughnut to those with a COVID-19 vaccine report card.

Some 54% of Volusia County residents age 12 and over have been vaccinated. That compares with 60% in Florida, according to Florida Department of Health data through Thursday.

Also, Volusia County held a new-case positivity rate of 21.6% for July 16-July 22, compared with a rate of 15.1% for Florida — both up markedly from the previous week.

Daytona Beach says the $25 gift cards, sponsored by two local businesses, will be available on three August dates:

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at Dickerson Community Center, 308 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.;

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Midtown Community Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd.;

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at Schnebly Recreation Center, 1101 N. Atlantic Ave.

Unvaccinated county residents will receive a $25 gift card for each shot, up to $50 for a two-shot series, according to the city. Family Health Source will supply and administer the Moderna vaccine, the city says.

Henry, the Daytona Beach mayor, said the city plans a second phase of its initiative, in which it will offer gift certificates to local restaurants for city residents who show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations during a specified period.

"We’re trying to incentivize people in Daytona Beach to get vaccinated," Henry told Spectrum News, "and we will be supporting Daytona Beach businesses in this process."