OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County is seeing an uptick in its COVID-19 positivity rate.

“We are at 16.5% positive, an increase of documented cases as the percent positive has gone up from last week. We were at 12.7%,” said spokesperson Jeremy Lanier with the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County.

Health leaders have seen a slight uptick in the percentage of people getting vaccinated in the county bringing the total to 63% of those 12-years-old and up, but are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

“Considering getting vaccinated that seriously is the primary method with we can curb the spread of COVID-19, we don't want to go back to where we were, we have come a long way,” Lanier said.

Mauricio Mejia from St. Cloud got his second and final Pfizer vaccination Friday.

“It's the right thing to do. For you to protect yourself as well as your loved ones, it’s a duty. Everyone should get vaccinated for us to be protected overall,” said Mejia.

Mejia got his vaccination at a local pharmacy, a popular way the health department in Osceola County says it has been increasing vaccination numbers.

The health department said it is continuing to educate people in the county to encourage those who are hesitant.

In Osceola County, most pharmacies offer the COVID-19 vaccine. The county health department is offering vaccinations three days a week.