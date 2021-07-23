CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Christopher Yandle loves to work out. He says he enjoys a good challenge.

When the pandemic hit last year, he lost his production job, which ultimately became a blessing in disguise.

“I was working there 16 years,” said Yandle. “I didn’t enjoy the job. It paid the bills ... but it finally forced me to do something I enjoy.”

He was soon hired at Charlotte Strength to run their NoDa fit program. His passion for fitness has helped get more people in their doors working out, but now he's on a mission to grow the popularity of local businesses in his neighborhood, all involving the game of bingo.

“We all get in our routines,” said Yandle. “We go to the same spots over and over, so the goal is to get people to try new and different businesses in the neighborhood.”

That’s how NoDa bingo was born. People pick up a card and participate in tasks at different businesses to earn a bingo.

“I really do think this will take off because even if you go to one of these businesses, you see the bingo card you pick it up and say 'Oh,'” said Yandle. “Some of these places you’ve never even heard of.”

Yandle’s hope is that this bingo game will not only bring much needed customers back to many NoDa businesses, but give people a chance to check out and enjoy something new this summer.

You can get up to 12 bingos on one card. Once you get your bingos, you can take a picture of your card and send to Yandle at chris@CLTstrength.com to be entered into a drawing for a big grand prize.

You have until August 1 to submit pictures, and the winner will be drawn on August 2.