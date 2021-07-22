Joan Spadaro is The Crazy Chair Lady, a nickname her business is named after. Her son gave it to her when she first started painting furniture and it stuck.

“He thinks he should get royalties, but he only got dinner out of it,” said Joan.

When she lost her corporate business job, she started sprucing up furniture and selling it to make some money. Slowly, she began hand painting all types of home decor with black and white checks.

“I paint daily. Sometimes it is from the time I wake up until midnight,” said Joan.

She eventually set up her shop and about a year ago, when she was looking for a new location, she was brought back to a familiar place.

“One of my siblings said, ‘Did you see that Mom and Dad’s house is for rent?’ and I said ‘what?’ ” said Joan.

Her childhood home.

“The property was sold years ago. I believe it was 2006, to the chiropractor Dr. Cunningham and he rents this space out. I came over to look at it and there were so many signs that I need to be back home and it all worked out,” said Joan.

Joan’s dad built the house in the 1940’s. Joan is the youngest of eight siblings and lived at home until she finished high school. Her father passed away the same year she graduated.

“My dad was a welder. The garage out there is the original garage. I used to go out there and watch him and he would sneak me a piece of double mint gum and say, ‘Don’t tell Mom!’” said Joan.

The place has changed a lot since she left, but Joan can still picture how it all used it be and even though her dad is gone, a part of him is with her every day at work.

