Racing season and tailgating in Saratoga are two things New Jersey native Kirsten Lambert and her family have always been a part of.

“We, as a family, always did the run for the tables and that’s where being a professional tailgater is needed,” Lambert says.

After spending so much time in the Spa City, it seemed like a no brainer Kirsten and her family moved there. But when she arrived in the area three years ago, she realized the city was lacking a store with party essentials.

“When we moved here, we tried to find something, like party goods," Lambert said. "And I couldn’t even find a place that did birthday party goods or balloons and I was like, ‘What a strange party town that doesn’t have a ton of party supplies.’ You have to drive half an hour to Clifton Park.”

Kirsten was determined to change that. A year ago, right in the middle of the pandemic, she realized a lifelong dream; opening Tailgate and Party in downtown Saratoga, a store full of the party and tailgate essentials with a different twist.

“I tried not to do too much of the track theme, more of a funny horse track theme, you know. You have a lot of businesses in town that have gorgeous horse things," Lambert says. "I’m just trying to go with the funny and the party.”

Perhaps the most interesting item in her shop is a bar buggy where you can bring your own supplies, should racing fans miss out on a coveted table.

“That is bar height, so if you ever don’t get a table, you are at a bar," Lambert says. "You have brought your bar, you can take it out and you’ve got your chairs below, you are now sitting in tailgate mode with your chairs.”

Kirsten says opening in the middle of the pandemic was of course a struggle, but she was able to learn what works, thanks to others in the city.

“People who came in were giving me advice, saying you might want to sell this, this is what works really well and I learned so much it was in a quiet, slow way now that I've moved over here, I feel like I know a little bit on what might work,” Lambert says.

But one thing is for certain: the way she’s approached the store won’t change.

“The favorite shirt is this one, always bet the two the five the seven or the grey horse, because that’s how everybody bets," Lambert says laughing. "Trying to come up with the science then say, 'Oh, forget it. Just bet the grey horse.'”