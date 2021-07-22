She’s known as the bra expert. Jené Luciani Sena has dedicated her career to making sure women have the right fit.

She’s the creator of Gem Bra, a wire free bra that houses a crystal above your heart, meant to lift your body and your spirits.

“Patent-pending design with the mesh triangle that houses it,” says Jené Luciani Sena, creator of GemBra.

After losing her job and having a parent pass away last April, she knew if she was going to create her own product and that was the time to do it.

The Gem Bra launched on QVC July 5, and 1,500 of them were sold in the first eight minutes.

“I could have just crawled into a hole and said, you know, ‘maybe I should be doing something else, maybe this isn’t right, life isn’t going my way,’ and not done anything. But instead, I took this idea that I had and said, ‘okay, now is the time to pursue it,’” Luciani Sena said.

She wants these bras to not only be physically comfortable, but she wants women to feel good about their bodies and themselves while wearing it.

“When you’re in the business of selling bras or fitting women for bras, you’re in the business of confidence,” Luciani Sena said. “You’re not in the business of bras. So essentially, you’re selling them confidence.”

Her advice to other aspiring entrepreneurs is simple: No risk, no reward.

“I know it’s scary to think about leaving a full-time job when you have to put food on the table for a family,” Luciani Sena said. “But I believe if you really feel passionate about it and excited about it and you feel in your gut, that it’s the right thing for you. Then, if you persevere, you can do no wrong.”