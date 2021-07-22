A number of major websites, including Delta Air Lines, Costco, AT&T and more, were down on Thursday in what appeared to be a widespread internet outage.

As of Thursday afternoon, content distribution network (CDN) Akamai said it has "implemented a fix" for the issue it was experiencing, and "the service is resuming normal operations."

The company said it will continue monitoring "to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated."

We are continuing to monitor the situation and can confirm this was not a result of a cyberattack on the Akamai platform. — Akamai Technologies (@Akamai) July 22, 2021

Other sites and services reported to Down Detector include:

Walt Disney World

Chase

Oracle

Playstation Network

Fidelity Investments

Charles Schwab

Vanguard

HBO Max

Groupon

Cloudflare

Amazon Web Services

Steam

"We’re experiencing temporary technical issues serving our customers on delta.com and the Fly Delta mobile app," a message on Delta's website reads. “We apologize for the delay, and are working to restore the site as quickly as possible."

Delta directed customers needing immediate assistance to call, or if checking in for a flight, refer to a gate agent at their departing airport.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.