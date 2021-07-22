WISCONSIN— If you've ever wanted a Bango Bobblehead, now is your chance.

After the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Championship, merchandise has been flying off the sheleves. While there are plenty of options— more than 130 at the time this story was published— from the Bucks Pro Shop and official NBA store, lots of other businesses are looking to spread the championship-feeling to faraway-fans.

Take FOCO for example.

They released a slew of new Bucks merchandise but the major addition is collectible bobbleheads.

“For the first time in decades, the reigning champs play in Milwaukee,” said Matthew Katz, senior licensing manager. “After a bubble finish to last year’s season, and a condensed schedule for this year, seeing the Bucks raise the Larry O’Brien trophy in a packed house is something to cheer. We’re excited to give fans the chance to celebrate some more with officially licensed gear commemorating their team’s championship.”

Bobbleheads of players, and Bango the buck, feature a replica of the trophy. Of course, a Giannis bobblehead is available with his MVP award as well.

The full collection can be found here.