TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney Ashley Moody has tested positive for COVID-19, she disclosed Wednesday night on Twitter.

I received a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year and today tested positive for the virus. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and my family is in good health. As I continue to self-quarantine, I want to encourage Floridians to be vigilant about their health. — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) July 21, 2021

Moody said she already had been vaccinated and is only experiencing mild symptoms.

The attorney general has been part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' travel parties recently, including a trip to Texas this past weekend to tour that state's border with Mexico. She also met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on that trip.

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen also accompanied DeSantis on that trip.

Spectrum News 13 has reached out to the Governor's Office to see whether he has been tested for COVID or expects to take a test but has not yet received a response.

In her tweet, Moody encouraged Floridians to be "vigilant about their health."

The news comes as John Hopkins University announced Wednesday that COVID cases are spiking across the United States, with the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases climbing over the past two weeks to more than 37,000. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Florida is seeing 106% more COVID cases this week compared to last week.

Vaccinations have become somewhat of a political issue, but DeSantis and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell both urged people to get a COVID vaccination to try to slow the spread of the virus. DeSantis and Moody also are Republicans. DeSantis has said he will not reinstate COVID restrictions such as mask wearing and social distancing to try to roll back Florida's increasing cases.