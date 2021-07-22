British rock icon Eric Clapton announced that he would not perform at any venues that require concertgoers provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend.

Clapton’s statement, which was posted to Telegram, came in response to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement this week that proof of vaccination will be required at clubs and venues in September.

"Following the PM's announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021, I feel honour [sic] bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present," Clapton wrote.

“Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show,” the former Derek and the Dominos frontman continued.

Along with his message, the “Layla” singer shared a link to anti-lockdown song “Stand and Deliver,” a collaboration between Clapton and Van Morrison.

The three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee said in May that he had a “severe” reaction to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, adding that he feared he would “never play again.”

Health officials in the European Union said that there is a possible link between AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, which has not been authorized for use in the U.S., and rare blood clots, but noted that the benefits of the shot greatly outweigh the risks.

In a recent statement to CNBC, AstraZeneca said that it is “actively working with the regulators and scientific community to understand these extremely rare blood-clotting events, including information to drive early diagnosis and intervention, and appropriate treatment.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.