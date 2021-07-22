VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, the Biden Administration announced new sanctions against some Cuban officials, including the country’s defense minister and its Special Forces Brigade, for the suppression of peaceful protests that broke out more than a week ago.

According to activists, the Cuban government has started using summary trials to punish demonstrators on the island, with sentences ranging from one to 25 years in jail.

“My sister knows one of the first ones who was jailed in July 11, Jose Daniel Ferrer,” Francisco De La Torre said.” “He is one of the leaders of Unpacu. He’s in Cuba. He and his son were taken and no one knows where they are.”

The Unpaca is a revolutionary organization trying to liberate Cuba from the communist regime.

“People have gone missing and no one knows where they are,” De La Torre said. “There are even mass graves being dug in certain parts of Cuba, and that’s from family and friends that we have in Cuba that have told us.”

“They’re taking a lot of people from their houses, because if you say something and they know, the government know, then you’ll be in trouble,” Ileana Cruz said. “It’s always been happening, that if you against the government and you say something then they’ll disappear you. You’re going to be out.”

That is why De La Torre and Cruz organized a demonstration in support of Cuban protesters on Wednesday in DeLand.

“People are afraid, and at the same time they’re coming to the end of that fear,” De La Torre said. “We believe, and the reason why I think we’re all out here, is to continue to show solidarity and give them strength to continue.”

On Tuesday, the Cuban government denied reports, saying no one is missing because of the demonstrations, but Cuban activists say more than 100 people remain missing.